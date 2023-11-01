Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 4 Palestinian In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Four Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday and others injured, during an Israeli occupation forces assault on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, a statement by Palestinian health Ministry said.

Yanal Hamran, Wiam Al-Hariri and Mohammad Jarrar were killed in Jenin, while an elderly man with special needs was killed by Israeli occupation force fire in Tulkarem, the statement added.

Israeli occupation army stormed the city of Tulkarem and clashes erupted as the Israeli forces used machineguns towards houses causing the death of the elderly man.

Dozens of military vehicles stormed (Jenin) and it camps causing Israeli forces deployment on the roofs of buildings and firing two missiles at the camp.

Special units of the occupation army raided the house of the secretary of the Fatah movement in the Jenin Governorate, Atta Abu Rumaila, before detaining him and his son Ahmad, after they were severely beaten.

The Israeli forces were unable to arrest the lecturer at the Arab American University and freed prisoner Jamal Hawee.

A comprehensive strike sweeps the West Bank in condemnation of the continuous Israeli brutality were schools and all official institution were closed.

Palestinian faction called on all Palestinians to stand together against the Israeli massacres and Genocide and forced deportation policies by heading to the occupation checkpoints and escalating resistance. (end)

