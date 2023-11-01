Kuwait's 10Th Relief Aid Plane For Gaza Heads To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The tenth plane within the Kuwaiti relief airbridge took off Wednesday, heading to the Egyptian city Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid, medical equipment and four ambulances, to be delivered to Gaza Strip.

This initiative came from the Kuwait Relief Society, in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs, in line with Kuwait's leadership.

The airbridge is being executed with the participation of many Kuwaiti official and private bodies and under the direct supervision of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Health and the Air Force in the Kuwaiti Army, in cooperation with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, the Kuwaiti Relief Society, Al-Salam Humanitarian Society, and Kuwaiti charities and humanitarian institutions. (end)

