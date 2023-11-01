US Defense Secretary stresses importance of financial support to Ukraine

(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the critical importance of continuing financial support to Ukraine to counter Russia's influence and aggression during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. He warned that if the US were to withdraw its funding for Ukraine, it would significantly bolster Russia's position in the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Austin stated his case for an additional USD44 billion in military and other aid to the Ukrainian government.



Austin conveyed to the senators that the withdrawal of American support would lead to Russian President Vladimir Putin's success in Ukraine. He emphasized the notion that reducing or terminating this support would only empower Putin and enable him to achieve his objectives in the region. The plea for further funding was part of President Joe Biden's USD106 billion supplemental funding request, which included allocations for Israel and Taiwan, among other things, in addition to aid for Ukraine.



Out of the proposed USD44.4 billion for Ukraine, USD12 billion was designated for the purchase of weapons, while USD18 billion was allocated to replace the weapons that the US had previously supplied to Kiev. The remaining budget was designated for various purposes, such as cybersecurity, intelligence support, and an increased presence of US troops in Europe, which would require USD10.7 billion. Another USD3.7 billion was earmarked to expand production capacity in the American industrial base.



Both Secretary of Defense Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken promoted the White House's new perspective on Ukraine aid, positioning it as a means to support the US economy by boosting industrial production and generating employment opportunities for Americans. However, it was noted that such aid had not yet produced the intended economic outcomes. The US had already allocated USD43.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 2022, as per the Pentagon's records.

