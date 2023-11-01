Scottish leader appeals for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Scottish leader, Humza Yousaf, made an urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, expressing profound sorrow over the loss of innocent lives resulting from the continuous conflict in the area.



“I am sorry to those innocent men, women and children in Jabalia Refugee Camp that the world could not protect you. This blatant disregard for human life must be condemned unequivocally. Do not let any more children die. We need an immediate cease-fire, nothing less," he wrote on X platform.



A series of Israeli airstrikes on a refugee camp resulted in the loss of hundreds of residents, as reported by the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave. The majority of the casualties were women and children, with the ministry noting that Israeli warplanes had completely destroyed an entire residential area known as Block 6.



The Israeli military has escalated its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring relentless airstrikes since the Palestinian group Hamas initiated a surprise cross-border offensive against Israel on October 7.



The ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have tragically raised the death toll to 8,525, as confirmed by the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave on Tuesday.



“The victims include 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while 21,543 other people were injured,” representative for the ministry Ashraf al-Qudra said at a Gaza City press briefing.



Growing requests for a cease-fire have been rebuffed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claims that doing so would amount to "surrender" to Hamas.

MENAFN01112023000045015839ID1107350128