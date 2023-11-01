Hotel Windy Terrace Soft Opens In Cox's Bazar

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Hotel Windy Terrace soft opened through a ceremony at Kolatoli in Cox's Bazar on October 28.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force and Abu Zafar Chowdhury, Chief Advisor of DMCB Group (owning company of the hotel) together softly inaugurated the hotel during the ceremony.

Dignitaries from Cox's Bazar and high officials from Bangladesh Air Force were also present on the occasion.

T