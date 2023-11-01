Metro Rail's Agargaon-Motijheel Part Open From November 5

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: Commuters will be able to ride the metro rail on Uttara-Motijheel route from November 5 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the Agargaon-Motijheel part of the metro rail on November 4.
Due to the inauguration ceremony, metro rail operations will remain suspended on November, said MAN Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited to the media at a press conference on November 1.
From November 5, metro rail services between Agargaon and Motijheel will run from 7:30 am to 11:30 am while the Uttara-Agargaon service will run from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm.
MENAFN01112023000163011034ID1107350123
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.