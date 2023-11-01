Asic Marketplace Is All Set To Accept Pre-Order Requests For The Whole New Antminer T21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explore the Air-cooled Bitmain Antminer T21, now available for pre-order at Asic Marketplace!

HUNG HOM, HONG KONG, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Asic Marketplace , the renowned global leading seller of ASIC miners, is all set to receive the pre-orders for the just released brand-new Air-cooled mining hardware model by Bitmain, Antminer T21 .Bitmain has once again marked its domination over the cryptocurrency market since the release of the Antminer T21 miner. It is now available for pre-order and highly in demand due to its effective key feature offerings.The Antminer T21 displays a hash power of 190 Terahashes per second (Th/s), offering an efficiency rate of 19 joules per Terahash (j/Th). The miner is equipped with the SHA-256 algorithm in addition to its capacity to stand firm against high temperatures, making Antminer T21 a formidable Bitcoin mining equipment.Other than its exceptional hash rate and power efficiency, it can also be adjusted from NEM to HEM mode. It has a greater tolerance capacity that allows it to resist the 45-degree Celsius of temperature.The Antminer T21 is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2024 on Asic Marketplace. Therefore, the pre-order option was generated by them soon after Bitmain posted an official announcement on X(formerly Twitter) on 25 October 2023 regarding the release of Air-cooled Bitcoin Miner.The groundbreaking Antminer T21 model is supported by Asic Marketplace, which provides remarkable technical traits and outperforms excessive heating concerns. In the years to come, the cryptocurrency market will see significant transformations, with technological advancements playing a major role in boosting effectiveness and deliverability.Wrapping up, The Antminer T21 has already made its space in the cryptocurrency market before its launch with its unveiled robust features and higher resistance capacity.Asic Marketplace, jointly with Bitmain, is on a quest to expand its horizon by making available the transformative hi-tech ASIC Bitcoin mining hardware.To know more about it, get in touch with Asic Marketplace:

