Impact Of Recession In 2023 On The Advanced Wound Care Market To Reach $14.19 Billion By 2030

Advanced Wound Care Market 2023-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global advanced wound care market was pegged at $8.97 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $14.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The active wound care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The chronic wounds segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Advanced Wound Care Market:

Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds: Chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, are becoming increasingly common due to the aging population and the rise of chronic diseases such as diabetes. Advanced wound care products and devices are more effective in treating chronic wounds than traditional wound care methods.

Rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive wound care: Patients are increasingly demanding minimally invasive and non-invasive wound care solutions. Advanced wound care products and devices are often minimally invasive and non-invasive, and they are easy to use. This is driving the demand for advanced wound care among patients and healthcare professionals.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements are leading to the development of new and improved advanced wound care products and devices with better healing properties, infection control, and pain management capabilities. This is making advanced wound care more effective and attractive to patients and healthcare professionals.

Growing awareness of advanced wound care: Awareness of advanced wound care is growing among patients and healthcare professionals. This is due to public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives. This is driving the demand for advanced wound care.

Market Segmentation:

By product:

Wound dressings (e.g., hydrogels, alginates, foams, hydrocolloids, and biological dressings)

Wound debridement products (e.g., enzymatic debridement agents, mechanical debridement devices, and autolytic debridement dressings)

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices

Skin substitutes (e.g., acellular dermal matrices and cellular dermal matrices)

By application:

Chronic wounds (e.g., pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers)

Acute wounds (e.g., surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and burns)

Post-surgical wounds

Other applications

By end user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home healthcare settings

Other end users

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The global advanced wound care market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

3M (Acelity Inc.)

B Braun Melsungen AG

Adynxx, Inc.

ConvaTec Group plc

Coloplast A/S

Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences)

Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH)

Johnson & Johnson

Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)

Medtronic plc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

