Protests seeking Gaza ceasefire interrupt US Senate hearing

(MENAFN) A US Senate hearing that was focused on emergency aid requests for Israel and Ukraine has been repeatedly interrupted by protesters calling for the Biden administration to push for a ceasefire in Gaza. During the hearing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to pause his testimony multiple times as demonstrators chanted, held signs, and shouted demands for a Gaza ceasefire. Some protesters accused the US of supporting what they termed as "genocide and ethnic cleansing of the people of Palestine."



In response to the disruptions, Blinken remained composed, staring straight ahead without reacting to the demonstrators. The hearing was held to discuss President Biden's request for Congress to approve $106 billion in emergency security funding, with significant allocations for Israel and Ukraine.



Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray addressed the interruptions, emphasizing the need for order and respect in the hearing room to allow witnesses to speak. Protests have been mounting both inside and outside the Senate chamber, echoing the calls from various quarters, including Pope Francis and Amnesty International, for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the notion of a ceasefire, stating that it would be tantamount to surrendering to Hamas and terrorism. Netanyahu asserted that Israel aims to secure victory in the ongoing conflict, which he argued was initiated by Hamas with its attacks on October 7. He framed the situation as a battle between the forces of civilization and barbarism, expressing his hope for support from civilized nations in Israel's fight.



The disruptions in the Senate hearing underscore the intensifying global attention and concerns surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, with protestors demanding immediate action to end the hostilities.

