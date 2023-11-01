Saudi Central Bank reports 3.4 percent increase in total assets

(MENAFN) The Saudi Central Bank, commonly referred to as SAMA, has released official data that sheds light on its financial position. In September, SAMA reported a noteworthy 3.4 percent increase in its total assets, marking a substantial rise to SR1.82 trillion (equivalent to USD 490 billion).



This significant boost in assets compared to the SR1.76 trillion reported in August was detailed in the SAMA monthly statistical bulletin.



To provide additional context, the figures for the central bank's total assets in the preceding months revealed fluctuations. Specifically, total assets stood at SR1.78 trillion in July and SR1.83 trillion in June, emphasizing the dynamic nature of SAMA's financial position.



However, when making a year-on-year comparison, it became evident that in September, SAMA's total assets had decreased by SR168.4 billion in contrast to the same period in the previous year.



This decline underscores the need for a comprehensive assessment of the central bank's financial performance and its ability to adapt to changing economic conditions.



Moreover, the report furnished details regarding SAMA's investments in foreign securities, revealing an 11.5 percent decrease year-on-year in September.



The total value of these investments was reported at SR997.9 billion. These statistics offer valuable insights into SAMA's investment portfolio and its broader financial activities, providing observers with a comprehensive view of the central bank's financial health.

