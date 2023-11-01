Pro-Palestinian releases painted mice in UK McDonald's, drawing mixed reactions

(MENAFN) A pro-Palestine activist in the UK gained attention by releasing dozens of mice spray-painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag inside a McDonald's restaurant. The incident, captured on video and shared widely online, has triggered a range of reactions.



In the video, the activist, who wears a Palestinian flag on his head, releases the rodents into the fast-food restaurant. This action leads to shocked customers screaming and hastily leaving the premises. The video is accompanied by the caption, "Enjoy your rat burgers," and the activist can be heard shouting, "Free Palestine!" and "Boycott Israel!" as he returns to his car.



The activist's demonstration appears to be a response to a decision by McDonald's in Israel to provide free meals to Israeli troops amid the renewed conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. McDonald's stated that it was offering complimentary meals to those involved in the defense of the state, hospitals, and the surrounding areas.



The release of the mice in a public establishment has generated diverse opinions. While some view it as a political statement, others criticize it as a form of animal cruelty. Animal welfare group Viva! expressed deep distress over the loss of life in the Middle East but stated that releasing mice and rats in a McDonald's restaurant is not an appropriate way to make a political point and constitutes animal cruelty.



Gary Mond, chairman of the National Jewish Assembly, described the demonstration as futile from a political perspective and criticized it for not contributing to the "Free Palestine" cause. Mond also suggested that the movement is based on what he referred to as "Jew-hatred."



The incident has sparked debates about the methods and ethics of political activism, with some condemning the action and others seeing it as a form of protest. McDonald's confirmed that the rodents were removed, and the restaurant was sanitized, with pest control partners called in for a thorough inspection.

