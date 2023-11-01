Houthi government initiates drones, missiles to back Palestinian cause

(MENAFN) The Houthi government based in Sanaa has declared that it initiated a drone and missile attack against Israel in a show of support for the Palestinian cause. At least one of the missiles launched by the Houthi forces flew over Saudi Arabia, prompting heightened alert levels in the kingdom's air defense systems.



Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, revealed that a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles, along with numerous drones, were aimed at multiple targets within Israeli territories. This latest operation marks the third in a series of actions by the Houthi military in solidarity with the Palestinian people. General Saree emphasized that these attacks would persist as long as Israeli aggression continues, highlighting the intention to carry out further strikes using missiles and drones.



The Yemeni government expressed that its campaign in support of the Palestinian cause is grounded in religious, moral, humanitarian, and national responsibility, as well as the demands of the Yemeni populace and the broader free world. It is seen as an effort to provide relief to the oppressed population in Gaza. General Saree underlined the unwavering commitment of the Yemeni people to the Palestinian issue and asserted that Palestinians have the legitimate right to self-defense as they pursue their rights.



This development comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the Israeli military recently deploying ground troops into Gaza following weeks of artillery and air strikes as part of its ongoing conflict with Hamas, a Palestinian militant group responsible for an incursion into Israeli settlements on October 7. The situation remains fluid, and regional actors are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East.

