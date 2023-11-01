Musk plans to launch news-distribution service on X platform named ‘XWire’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the owner of X, along with the social media platform's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, conveyed to the company's employees in a recent all-hands meeting their intentions to launch a news-distribution service provisionally referred to as XWire.



The objective behind this new service is to compete with other existing platforms, according to an insider with knowledge of the situation.



During the gathering held on October 26, which was organized to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which was subsequently rebranded as X, corporate leaders also indicated that they view platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as potential future rivals. This implies that X has plans to expand its presence into sectors such as video streaming and recruitment.



Regarding the recruitment aspect, the company has already made progress, having introduced a beta version of a service under the account @XHiring in July. Verified companies are able to use it to “feature critical roles on their profile and organically reach millions of relevant candidates,” based on the description of the account.



Musk, who has identified himself as a staunch advocate of free speech without limitations, has had a contentious track record regarding this issue since assuming control of the platform. Numerous journalists have claimed that their X accounts were suspended, purportedly due to the content and nature of their reporting. In September, Musk went as far as issuing a threat to sue the Anti-Defamation League, accusing the nonprofit organization of defamation and asserting that their statements about the platform's increasing levels of hate speech were negatively impacting advertising revenue.

