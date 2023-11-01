Russia conveys disapproval over Israeli airstrikes in Middle East

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has conveyed his firm opposition to the spread of conflict to other countries in the Middle East, labeling such actions as "unacceptable." This stance was expressed during a recent discussion with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, concerning a series of Israeli airstrikes in the region.



The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Lavrov raised the issue of increased Israeli airstrikes, particularly in the context of events surrounding the Gaza Strip, during a phone call with Mekdad. Both ministers underscored the peril of external forces attempting to transform the already volatile situation in the Middle East into a battleground for settling geopolitical disputes.



The discussion between the two foreign ministers encompassed various topics, including the situation in Gaza and ongoing bilateral matters, as well as progress in resolving the conflict in Syria. While the 2011 attempt at armed "regime change" in Syria, supported by Western and regional powers, ultimately failed, a portion of northern and northeastern Syria remains beyond the control of the Damascus government.



In recent weeks, Israel has conducted multiple airstrikes in Syria, leading to the closure of airports in cities like Aleppo and Damascus. Israel's actions have been attributed to its stated aim of disrupting "weapons deliveries from Iran." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously acknowledged "hundreds" of strikes on Syria over the past decade. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed these attacks as pre-emptive self-defense measures against Iran, alleging Iran's support for Hezbollah militants. Despite Damascus's consistent protests that these raids violate Syrian sovereignty, the situation remains unresolved.



Lavrov's remarks reflect growing concerns about the impact of regional conflicts and the potential for their expansion into neighboring countries, highlighting the complex dynamics in the Middle East.

MENAFN01112023000045015682ID1107349973