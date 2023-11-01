Israeli Therapist Releases Book On Trauma At Unfortunate Timely Moment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Israeli Therapist Oneg Shapira had been working on a book about trauma for months. "The Phoenix Awakening : Rising up from the Ashes of Trauma" is a guide to trauma recovery including proven techniques and compelling stories, including her own rising from the ashes of trauma experienced in her youth. Little did Oneg know that when it was time to release her book, her country, neighbors and entire region would be in the midst of a brutal conflict that would traumatize almost everyone.As Oneg wrote in a recent blog:"As the sun rose on October 7, 2023, it didn't just illuminate the physical devastation that had swept through Israel. It cast light on the invisible wounds etched into the hearts of millions, the emotional scars borne from witnessing horrors that words can barely encapsulate. These are moments that shake the fabric of our communities, igniting collective trauma that links us, from the bustling streets to the quiet corners where individuals mourn in solitude.""Considering that this is an ongoing situation with a still vulnerable and traumatized population, it is imperative to remove individuals from environments that preserve triggers, producing physical and emotional distress. Our goal is to help them process and understand what happened. As trauma therapists, we recognize the immense work that lies ahead for us, both in digesting the horrors ourselves and in assisting millions to begin the daunting journey of healing from unimaginable pain.""This event is one that history will not forget, leaving an indelible mark encoded in our collective DNA. We treat a broad spectrum of individuals, including people on the front lines, civilians, military personnel, and support staff involved in treatment, evacuation, and identification processes amidst these tragedies. These individuals have witnessed sights that have profoundly scarred their souls.""In our role as trauma therapists, we must serve as ambassadors of hope, utilizing every professional tool at our disposal to help process these traumatic experiences. It is our duty to offer a beacon of hope for a new tomorrow."Oneg Shapira is uniquely qualified to offer hope for those in the trauma of war. She has worked as a trauma therapist in the field for several years and served in the military. Her prescription for dealing with the trauma of war includes several steps which include Emotional and Mind Management, Mindfulness, Breathing Techniques, Journaling and Meaningful Contributions.She believes that trauma cannot exist in a peaceful body and that it's crucial to process horrifying experiences in a safe place with a relaxed body, which can be achieved using technology like Biofeedback.Each of these tools works as a step toward not just surviving, but thriving amidst turmoil.These aren't just clinical recommendations but are born of personal, lived experiences, making them accessible and relatable.Shapira shudders at social media that keeps providing increasingly horrific images, often of the same event. She argues that keeping sane involves creating boundaries, including limiting exposure to social media and news coverage."In this ongoing crisis, recognizing our boundaries is not a luxury but a necessity. It's not only okay to step back when the barrage of collective sorrow becomes overwhelming-it's vital. This isn't selfishness; it's self-preservation. Many of us grapple with 'survivor's guilt', feeling undeserving of peace when so many are suffering. We try to compensate by immersing ourselves in the news, obsessively keeping track of every development, believing that sharing the pain is a form of solidarity. Yet, this deep identification with victims' trauma doesn't aid them; instead, it diminishes our emotional, mental, and physical health."Taking meaningful action and nurturing hope is essential."Acknowledge the pain, then transform that energy into meaningful action-whether that's through offering support, spreading awareness, or participating in rebuilding efforts. And as we do, we must nurture hope within ourselves, believing in a better tomorrow, and allowing that optimism to guide our actions. Even in uncertainty, maintaining a semblance of normalcy, a routine, or a positive habit can be incredibly empowering."The Phoenix Awakening: Rising up from the Ashes of Trauma is now available on Amazon.

