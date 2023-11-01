Scores of foreign passport holders depart Gaza as Rafah crossing opens

(MENAFN) Scores of foreign passport holders who were trapped in Gaza began leaving the conflict-ridden territory on Wednesday as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened for the first time since the Hamas attacks on October 7, as reported by a French news agency’s correspondents.



Previously, convoys of much-needed aid had been able to pass between Egypt and Gaza, but the movement of people was not permitted. It was anticipated that around 400 foreign passport holders and dual nationals, along with approximately 90 sick and wounded individuals, would depart on Wednesday.



Qatar played a mediating role in brokering an agreement involving Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, in coordination with the United States. This agreement allowed for the evacuation of foreign passport holders and critically injured individuals from the besieged Gaza Strip, as disclosed by a source briefed on the deal to Reuters on Wednesday.



It's important to note that the agreement focuses solely on the movement of foreign passport holders and critically injured individuals through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. There is no specified timeline for how long the Rafah crossing will remain open for evacuation.



The agreement is distinct from other ongoing negotiations, such as those related to hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group governing Gaza, or efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, characterized by shortages of food, water, fuel, and medical supplies, according to the source.

