Bolivia ends diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Bolivia's government has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel, citing Israel's military operation in Gaza and alleging war crimes against Palestinians as the reasons for this move. Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani made the announcement during a press conference, stating that Bolivia's decision reflects strong condemnation of what is perceived as an aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip.



Acting Foreign Minister Maria Nela Prada accused Israel of committing "crimes against humanity" in Gaza and called on the Israeli government to cease its attacks in Gaza. She pointed out that these attacks have led to thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians. Prada also demanded an end to the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which she argued violates international humanitarian law by preventing the entry of essential resources like food and water.



This decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel follows President Luis Arce's meeting with the Palestinian ambassador in La Paz, Mahmoud Elalwani. Notably, Bolivia had previously severed relations with Israel over the Gaza issue in 2009 during the presidency of Evo Morales. However, diplomatic relations were re-established after Morales was ousted from power in 2019 by a pro-U.S. government. Relations continued even after Morales's party, led by Arce, returned to power in late 2020.



Former President Evo Morales, who intends to challenge Arce for leadership in 2025, criticized the government for taking three years to sever relations with Israel again, suggesting that Bolivia should go further by designating Israel as a terrorist state and filing a complaint with the International Criminal Court.



The move by Bolivia reflects the ongoing international concern and debates surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict, which has caused a significant loss of life and raised questions about international responses and diplomatic actions.

MENAFN01112023000045015682ID1107349955