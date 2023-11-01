Gaza Strip undergoes second communication blackout

(MENAFN) The Palestinian telecommunications agency reported that both internet and phone networks experienced a shutdown in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, marking the second outage in less than a week in the besieged territory.



“To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and Internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza,” the Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) declared in a post on X.



Global network observer Netblocks affirmed that Gaza “is in the midst of a new Internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator, Paltel. The incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents,” it wrote on X.



A journalist in Gaza verified the communication disruption and mentioned that his phone maintained a signal due to the use of an international SIM card.



According to another journalist, only individuals with Israeli or Egyptian phone lines were able to continue using their mobile phones in the border town of Rafah.



Last week, both internet and phone networks were entirely severed, but they were subsequently restored over the weekend.



In order to "perpetrate massacres" in the Gaza Strip, Israel was allegedly responsible for the blockade, according to the administration of the militant Palestinian party Hamas at the time.

