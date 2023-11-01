Russia intends to boost oil exports in November

(MENAFN) In an article published by the business daily Kommersant, it has been reported that Russia is likely to significantly boost its oil exports in November. Analysts from Kpler anticipate that the country's seaborne shipments will surge by approximately 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to October, reaching levels of up to 3.7 million bpd. This surge is projected to be the highest since May.



The increased oil exports are attributed to ongoing maintenance work at several Russian refineries, which have compelled companies to redirect their oil for export. However, it is important to note that most of these refinery repairs are expected to be completed by November 15, which could lead to a decline in oil exports from December onward.



Another contributing factor to the rise in Russian oil exports is the upswing in global crude oil prices, as suggested by experts at Kpler. Russia had previously altered its oil shipments, redirecting them towards Asian markets in response to Western sanctions and a price cap imposed on its crude. Additionally, Russia had gradually reduced its oil output to adapt to changing market conditions and support global prices when they had dropped to around USD72 per barrel. However, crude oil prices have since rebounded due to reduced supplies from Saudi Arabia and more recent factors like the Israel-Hamas conflict. Currently, the global benchmark Brent crude is trading at approximately USD88 per barrel.

MENAFN01112023000045015682ID1107349952