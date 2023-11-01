Geophysical Services Market Statistics | North America 4%+ Growing By U.S., Canada, Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geophysical Services

Geophysical Services Market is projected to hit USD 21.4 billion by 2031

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The geophysical services market size was valued at $14.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Geophysical services encompass a range of techniques and practices that involve the study and measurement of physical properties of the Earth's subsurface and near-surface environment. These services are often used in various fields, including geology, environmental science, oil and gas exploration, civil engineering, and more.

North America geophysical services market would exhibit CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2031.

Top Companies

Schlumberger, CGG, Petroleum Geo-service, TGS, Shearwater Services, Dawson Geophysical Company, Fugro, SGS SA, EON Geosciences, Ramboll Group A/S, Getech, NUVIA Dynamics Inc., Spectrum Geophysics, Abitibi Geophysics, and Xcalibur Multiphysics.

Geophysical services are used to assess and monitor contaminated sites, such as landfills or industrial areas, to determine the extent of contamination and plan cleanup efforts.

Aerial based survey is bifurcated into drone based and others. In addition, on the basis of end use, the global geophysical services market is segmented into minerals & mining, oil & gas, wind energy, water exploration, archaeological research and others.

Due to rapidly development of industrialisation has led to the development of demand for heavy manufacturing industries, and light manufacturing industries which in-turn has fuelled the demand for geophysical services as the raw materials used in these industries are declining at a rapid pace.

Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership and research & innovation in the detection technologies have led to attain key developments in the global geophysical services market trends.

The demand for geophysical services in the oil & gas industries due to the decline in the known resources, owing to its technical application in oil & gas exploration, companies operating in the market are increasing their data base related to geophysics which can be used by many end use industries.

Geophysical services provide valuable insights into the Earth's subsurface, enabling a wide range of applications across various industries. These services play a crucial role in resource exploration, environmental protection, infrastructure development, and hazard assessment. Advances in technology continue to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of geophysical surveys, making them indispensable tools for understanding the Earth's subsurface.

The rapid industrialization and urbanization has led to increase in the demand for green energy. Owing to the demand for power from green resource led to the increase in the demand for wind energy.

The government of various countries have invested in the development of onshore and offshore wind energy which needs strong support of geophysical data.

The increase in the utilization of geophysical services in the archaeological research to excavate the buried history of ancient civilization also has positive impact on the market.

The presence of natural hazards such as earthquake, tsunami, and floods, has increased the demand for geophysical services market in mining and marine exploration.

Geophysical services play a vital role in systematic compilation of geophysical data. Data acquisition in geophysical survey is done through various methods. A complete geophysical survey helps extract information about the topography and subsurface of the earth. It has wide range of application in exploration of oil & gas, minerals, water, archaeological research, and others.

