UN head expresses deep concern over escalating war between Israel, Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Nations head declared that he was “deeply alarmed” by the escalating war between Israel and Gaza, while the UN refugee agency asked for the divided Security Council to take action.



The 15-member Council has not approved any resolutions regarding the three-week-long conflict in the Middle East, having rejected four draft resolutions.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the intensifying conflict contained “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire toward Israel from Gaza.”



“Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset,” he stated in his declaration.



He declared: “I repeat my utter condemnation of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October. There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians. I appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of those civilians held hostage by Hamas. I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children.”



Guterres also highlighted his concerns “about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza.”



Amid intense fighting on Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called on the UN Security Council to come together and support a ceasefire.

