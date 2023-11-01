UN Human Rights Director quits, citing failure to address Israel-Palestine crisis

(MENAFN) The Director of the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) in New York, Craig Mokhiber, has resigned from his position, citing the UN's failure to effectively address the Israel-Palestine crisis. In his resignation letter to UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Volker Turk, published on Tuesday, Mokhiber expressed his concerns that the UN had succumbed to the influence of the United States and the Israeli lobby. He argued that the ongoing Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip represent a genocide, acknowledging that this term has been politically manipulated in the past.



Mokhiber stated, "Once again, we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the Organization that we serve appears powerless to stop it." He pointed to an ethno-nationalist settler colonial ideology as the root of the current crisis, asserting that it leaves no room for doubt or debate regarding the severity of the situation.



Furthermore, Mokhiber placed blame on the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe, alleging that they are complicit in the ongoing assault on Palestinians. He claimed that their complicity goes beyond a mere failure to fulfill international obligations; they are actively supporting the assault by providing arms, economic and intelligence support, and diplomatic cover for Israel's actions.



Mokhiber also criticized Western corporate media, which he argued has been increasingly aligned with state interests. He accused such media outlets of dehumanizing Palestinians, facilitating the genocide, and propagating messages of war, as well as advocating for national, racial, or religious hatred.



In summary, Mokhiber's resignation highlights his belief that the UN has failed to adequately address the Israel-Palestine crisis and that a genocide is taking place. He also pointed fingers at the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe for their complicity in the ongoing violence, along with Western media for what he sees as propagating biased narratives.

MENAFN01112023000045015682ID1107349932