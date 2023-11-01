Moscow puts new guidelines for Western companies exiting Russian market

(MENAFN) In a recent press briefing, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov revealed that Western companies seeking to withdraw from the Russian market will need to adhere to Moscow's regulations. He clarified that Russia does not intend to prohibit foreign exits but will require strict compliance with its guidelines.



Peskov emphasized that, given the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the collective West, a distinct set of rules will apply to Western companies leaving the Russian market due to pressure from their respective governments. Such companies will now be required to secure permission from a designated government commission before they can divest. This new framework aims to impose tight control over the process of exiting the market, ensuring that it aligns with Russia's interests.



While Moscow is implementing these stringent exit regulations, it remains open to foreign investment and is keen to foster collaboration with international businesses. The Kremlin is committed to creating favorable conditions for companies operating in Russia, demonstrating its continued willingness to engage with the global business community.



Peskov also highlighted that numerous Western firms continue to operate in Russia and have proven to be profitable. Russia, however, does not intend to coerce any company to remain in the market. He explained that when some companies leave certain sectors, they are quickly occupied by firms from other countries, reflecting the dynamic nature of the Russian business landscape.



This development comes in the backdrop of heightened pressure from Western governments on global firms to reconsider their presence in the Russian market due to sanctions imposed in response to the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin's move to establish these exit regulations underscores its commitment to maintaining control over its business environment while emphasizing its readiness to engage with foreign investors within these parameters.

