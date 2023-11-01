FIFA declares countries interested in hosting World Cup tournaments in 2030, 2034

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) revealed that several nations had expressed their interest in hosting the World Cup tournaments in 2030 and 2034.



Morocco, along with Portugal and Spain, confirmed their interest in hosting the 2030 event, while Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay indicated their desire to host the celebratory games.



In contrast, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation stood as the sole bidder for hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034.



"The FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024," it declared.



"Today, we enter the next chapter of Saudi football: intending to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Our bid is inspired by Saudi Arabia’s transformation journey, the passion of our fans, and a commitment to deliver an amazing tournament," the Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in a post on X on October 4.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Australian Football Federation officially announced that they had decided not to submit a bid for the 2034 tournament.

