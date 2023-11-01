Underwater Robots Market To Grow At 13.7% CAGR To Reach US$ 4.3 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global underwater robots market is projected to reach a value of US $4.3 Bn by the end of 2033 while rising at a CAGR of 13.7%
Underwater robots, also known as ROVs or AUVs, are special vehicles designed to do tasks underwater. These are super-efficient and can work for a long time without needing help from humans. This makes them great for jobs like exploring the ocean floor, keeping an eye on the environment, and doing maintenance in places that are risky for people. They're also really good at collecting precise data and can do it consistently without getting tired. Plus, they're safer and often more cost-effective than sending humans or using other kinds of underwater vehicles.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
The growth of the underwater robots market is primarily driven by a surge in demand for autonomous and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for deep-sea exploration, environmental monitoring, and offshore activities. Advancements in technology, including improved sensors and navigation systems, have bolstered their capabilities, making them more versatile and reliable.
Underwater robots must withstand harsh conditions, including high pressures, corrosive saltwater, and varying temperatures, which can put a strain on their materials and systems. Navigating in complex underwater environments, avoiding obstacles, and maintaining precise positioning can be difficult due to limited visibility and underwater currents.
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Value Projection (2033)
| US$ 4.3 Billion
| Growth Rate (2023-2033)
| 13.7% CAGR
| No. of pages
| 170 Pages
| No. of Tables
| 84 Tables
| No. of Figures
| 74 Figures
Key Takeaways:
The North American market is expected to occupy a market share of 26.4% in 2023. Underwater robots have applications in the defense sector and this contributes to the growth of the market in the region. The East Asia market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period and the market is expected to occupy a share of 21% in 2023. Moreover, China's oil & gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% and this will create opportunities for the Underwater robots market during the forecast period.
The growing demand for deep-sea exploration and research, technological advancements enhancing underwater robot capabilities, and an increasing need for cost-effective and safe underwater operations are the three key factors shaping the market growth- Says FACTMR Expert
Key Companies Profiled in This Report
Oceaneering International Bluefin Robotics Corp International Submarine Engineering Schilling Robotics LLC Saab AB
Market Competition
Within the intense competition, companies in the underwater robotics industry are striving to lower the robot's cost in order to appeal to medium and small-scale users, especially from emerging countries, while also aiming to boost their profit margins.
In October 2023, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. revealed that it successfully met an order from Atlantas Marine Ltd. for two Guardian Sea Class robotic systems, along with a comprehensive support package. The company, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, confirmed the delivery of these systems in the third quarter of 2023.
Winning strategies:
Focusing on making robots for deep-sea exploration is a smart move in the market. This involves understanding and meeting the unique challenges of underwater environments. By doing this, companies can stand out in a market that requires advanced technology for exploring the ocean's depths. Top players in the underwater robots market should create specialized robots for defense purposes like mine detection, underwater surveillance, and deploying autonomous vehicles in naval operations. Making robots with advanced imaging and robotic arms for inspecting and fixing underwater structures like bridges and pipelines is a great course of action in the industry. This strategy meets a crucial need for precise maintenance of vital underwater infrastructure, improving safety and longevity.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Country-specific Perspectives
Why is there such a need for underwater robots in the US?
Over the estimated period, the US underwater robot market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.
Applications for underwater robots exist in the defence industry; in 2021, US defence spending exceeded US$1.5 trillion. The United States is investing more in the defence industry each year. Over the course of the projection period, the US defence sector is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of more than 5.0%. The underwater robot industry has enormous growth potential due to the defence use of underwater robots for harbour protection and enemy ship search.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:
Line Marking Robots Market : The Line Marking Robots market worth is poised to reach US$ 273.95 Mn by 2033.
Packaging Robots Market : The global packaging robots market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2032.
Non-Industrial Robots Market : The global non-industrial robots market is valued to be US$ 83.4 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% to reach US$ 465.5 billion by the end of 2033.
About Fact :
Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team:
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog
Tags Underwater Robots Market Related Links
Photovoltaics Market Energy-as-a-Service Market Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) and Components Market Surge Arrester Market Saw Blades Market
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107349913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.