Global Adhesion Barrier Market Size To Grow USD 1786.92 Million By 2032 | CAGR Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adhesion Barrier Market Size is to grow from USD 646.5 Million in 2022 to USD 1786.92 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

An adhesion barrier is a medical device implant that is designed to decrease internal scarring between organs and internal tissues following surgery. There are gels, physical film/mesh, cotton, and other options. The adhesion barrier is essential in reducing postoperative complications in patients. Adhesion disorders are a major cause of worry and morbidity in the adhesion barrier market, particularly for patients suffering from post-operative complications. As a consequence, surgeons recommend and use adhesion barriers to reduce issues in several departments such as gynecology, general surgery, and so on. A few key components are expected to cause significant growth in the adhesion barrier sector. The growth of trauma treatment centers and the upgrade of healthcare infrastructure will move the sector forward. Furthermore, the increased occurrence of sports-related injuries is expected to boost market growth. According to current Stanford Children's Health research, more than 10% of the almost 30 million children who participate in sports get injuries each year.

Post-surgical adhesions can cause severe abdominal discomfort after abdominal surgery, infertility in women after gynecological surgery, and physical incapacity in patients after neurological surgery. Because of the devastating consequences of post-surgical adhesions in patients, the market for therapies such as adhesion barriers is growing. Furthermore, as the number of operations performed internationally increases, the usefulness of these goods will become increasingly apparent in the coming years. Furthermore, Despite being aware of these risks surgeons are cautious to utilize adhesion barriers since there is a lack of/limited good clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of marketed adhesion barrier therapies. Furthermore, due to concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of adhesion barriers, manufacturers are having problems acquiring marketing permission for their products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Adhesion Barrier Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Synthetic and Natural), By Type (Film, Gel, & Liquid), By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, & Orthopedic), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.

The synthetic segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global adhesion barrier market is segmented into different segments such as synthetic and natural. Among these segments, the synthetic segment has the biggest revenue share over the predicted period due to its robust bioresorbability and biocompatibility. Synthetic adhesion barriers are inexpensive, which is projected to boost category sales. In addition, the segment's dominance is attributed in part to the availability of commercial synthetic adhesion barriers. The industry is further divided into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol, and others. Because of its ability to draw and retain a large amount of moisture, hyaluronic acid dominates the segment.

The film segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global adhesion barrier market is segmented into film, gel, & liquid. Among these segments, the film segment is leading the market owing to the substantial proportion of this sector may be due to the availability of a diverse variety of film-form adhesion barriers, as well as solid clinical data confirming their safety and efficacy. These qualities, together with their ease of use, have led to a greater acceptance of film-form adhesion barriers among surgeons than gel- and liquid-form adhesion barriers.

The cardiovascular segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global adhesion barrier market is segmented into various segments such as cardiovascular, neurological surgery, gynecological surgery, & orthopedic. Among these segments, the cardiovascular segment has the biggest revenue share over the forecast period due to the continued growth in the incidence and prevalence of heart-related illnesses is expected to drive the use of sticky barriers in cardiovascular surgery. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, approximately 2 million individuals worldwide have open-heart surgery. Furthermore, the use of adhesion barriers in cardiovascular procedures helps to avoid the establishment of peristomal adhesion.

North America is leading the market with the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion throughout the projection period because of the presence of major corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Integra LifeSciences, Anika Therapeutics, and FzioMed. Furthermore, the rising frequency of orthopedic diseases, along with the widespread usage of improved treatment methods, is expected to drive market expansion in the United States.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fast throughout the forecast period due to an aging population and an increase in the incidence of cardiac and neurosurgery, both of which demand surgical operations. Furthermore, growing private sector investment in healthcare and rapidly developing medical tourism are expected to assist the region's market development for adhesion barriers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Recent Development

In June 2022, bio-regenerative medicine MEDICLORE, a fourth-generation sol-gel anti-adhesion agent, marked CGBIO's introduction into the Indonesian market. When MEDICLORE is injected into the body, it changes from a sol to an extremely viscous gel at body temperature. This gel-like state works as a physical barrier in the surgical site, reducing adhesion as the wound heals.

