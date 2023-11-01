Bank of Japan maintains low interest rates, enhances yield curve control flexibility

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan made the decision to maintain its interest rates at exceptionally low levels while enhancing the flexibility of its approach to yield curve control.



During its October meeting, the bank left the short-term interest rate target unchanged at minus 0.1 percent, and it aimed to keep 10-year bond yields at approximately 0 percent, aligning with market expectations.



The bank has established the target level for 10-year Japanese government bond yields at about 0 percent, but it will now conduct yield curve control with a reference to the upper bound of 1 percent, as outlined in its statement.



The bank also noted that imposing a strict daily cap on long-term interest rates through fixed-rate buying operations at 1 percent could have significant repercussions and potential side effects.



"Given this, it decided to conduct yield curve control mainly through large-scale JGB (Japanese government bond) purchases and nimble market operations," it continued.



The Japanese yen depreciated beyond the threshold of 150 yen per US dollar after the announcement.

MENAFN01112023000045015839ID1107349889