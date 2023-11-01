Rising candy prices add to burden of American budgets amid inflation woes

(MENAFN) The relentless march of inflation is taking its toll on American households in various ways, and this Halloween, it's the escalating cost of candy that's sending shivers down the spine of consumers. A recent report from Datasembly, published earlier this month, has shed light on a chilling statistic: the price of candy and gum has surged by a startling 12.8 percent over the past year, nearly double the rate of increase seen in other grocery items, which recorded a 6.7 percent rise.



This upward trajectory in candy prices is a nationwide concern, but it's worth noting that the extent of the price hikes varies from state to state. In some regions, like Alaska, candy costs have seen a more moderate increase, rising by 7.1 percent in the past year. However, the Northeastern states have been particularly hard-hit, with Vermont experiencing an alarming 14.7 percent surge in the prices of candy and gum.



Although purchasing candy for trick-or-treaters may dent the wallets of Americans this Halloween, it's worth mentioning that the current inflation in candy prices is somewhat lower than what was witnessed in 2022. Last year, the average nationwide price for candy and gum skyrocketed by a staggering 19.9 percent, making the 12.8 percent increase this year appear relatively less daunting.



The latest data from the Labor Department reveals a broader picture of inflation, with the consumer price index, a comprehensive gauge of the cost of everyday goods including essentials like gasoline, groceries, and rents, rising by 3.7 percent in September when compared to the same period last year. Moreover, recent months have seen the cost of groceries surging for the sixth consecutive month, with prices now standing 2.4 percent higher than they were in the same period last year. In this challenging economic climate, Americans are not only dealing with the rising costs of essentials but also having to cope with the bitter reality of paying more for the sweet treats that bring joy to occasions like Halloween.

