Global gold demand exceeds five-year average by 8 percent in July-October

(MENAFN) In the third quarter of 2023, global gold demand exceeded its five-year average by 8 percent, according to a report from the World Gold Council released on Tuesday. However, the figure for this period was 6 percent lower year-on-year, amounting to 1,147 tons from July to September, as indicated in the Gold Demand Trends report.



During this period, central banks notably maintained a historically high pace of gold buying, acquiring 337 tons, making it the third-strongest quarter for net gold purchases. This brought the year-to-date demand for central bank acquisitions to a record high of 800 tons, showing a substantial surge of 14 percent compared to the previous year.



Investment demand for gold saw a remarkable increase of 56 percent when compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching 157 tons in the three months leading up to September. In contrast, demand for gold bars and coins declined by 14 percent to 296 tons, primarily due to a significant drop in demand across Europe.



Gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows decreased to 139 tons in the third quarter of the current year, down from 244 tons in the preceding year. This decrease was mainly attributed to investor sentiment, influenced by the belief that interest rates would remain high.



Jewelry demand for gold experienced a 2 percent decline year-on-year, amounting to 516 tons, reflecting the continued strength in gold prices.



The total gold supply worldwide witnessed a 6 percent annual increase, reaching 1,267 tons in the third quarter. This was largely driven by mine production, which achieved a year-to-date record of 2,744 tons.

