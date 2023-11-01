Germany’s retail sales declines for fourth sequential month in September

(MENAFN) In Germany, retail sales have experienced a decline for the fourth sequential month, with persistent inflation and rising borrowing costs continuing to suppress consumer demand, as indicated by data released on Tuesday.



The real (price-adjusted) turnover of retail businesses exhibited a 0.8 percent decrease compared to the previous month in September, following a 1.2 percent drop in August, according to figures from Destatis.



This decline was in stark contrast to the market's expectations, which anticipated a 0.5 percent increase.



Within the various retail sectors, both non-food sales and internet and mail order trade saw declines of 3.7 percent, while food sales managed to show growth with a 2.2 percent increase. When compared to the same month in the previous year, the overall retail sales were down by 4.3 percent.



On an annual basis, the data from Destatis revealed a substantial 4.3 percent decrease in retail sales for the month of September, reflecting the challenging economic conditions influenced by inflation and borrowing costs.

