Germany’s retail sales declines for fourth sequential month in September

(MENAFN) In Germany, retail sales have experienced a decline for the fourth sequential month, with persistent inflation and rising borrowing costs continuing to suppress consumer demand, as indicated by data released on Tuesday.
The real (price-adjusted) turnover of retail businesses exhibited a 0.8 percent decrease compared to the previous month in September, following a 1.2 percent drop in August, according to figures from Destatis.
This decline was in stark contrast to the market's expectations, which anticipated a 0.5 percent increase.
Within the various retail sectors, both non-food sales and internet and mail order trade saw declines of 3.7 percent, while food sales managed to show growth with a 2.2 percent increase. When compared to the same month in the previous year, the overall retail sales were down by 4.3 percent.
On an annual basis, the data from Destatis revealed a substantial 4.3 percent decrease in retail sales for the month of September, reflecting the challenging economic conditions influenced by inflation and borrowing costs.
MENAFN01112023000045015839ID1107349886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.