UN High Commissioner For Refugees Appeals To Security Council To Call For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi appealed to the Security Council on Tuesday to call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"A humanitarian ceasefire, coupled of course with substantive delivery of humanitarian aid inside Gaza, can at least stop this spiral of death," Grandi told the Council.

This is a grave moment globally and the choices of the Council now will have repercussions for generations to come, he warned, expressing hope that member states will overcome divisions and exercise their authority in demanding one.

While the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations, Grandi was clear during a press conference held at the end of the Council session, saying that Palestinians do not want to leave Gaza; they want aid to come into Gaza.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. It also demands "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians.

