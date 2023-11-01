Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with chance of scattered rain thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind.

Offshore, it will be scattered clouds with chance of rain, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northerly - northeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 35 KT at places with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 5 - 9 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft rises to 6 ft at times.

