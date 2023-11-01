Palestinian Martyred By Occupation Forces' Fire In Tulkarem

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian was martyred by Israeli occupation forces' fire during their incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem in the early hours of Wednesday.

Majdi Zakaria Youssef Awad, 65, succumbed to his injuries after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the head, despite being disabled person, Palestinian (WAFA) news agency reported.

Fierce clashes broke out in various parts of the city and the vicinity of the Tulkarem camp, during which Israeli occupation forces heavy fired live bullets at Palestinian citizens and their homes. This resulted in the serious injury of Awad, who was subsequently transported to the Thabit Thabit Governmental Hospital, where doctors announced his martyrdom.

The occupation forces also assaulted and arrested the freed prisoner Kasab Zaqout after raiding his home in the eastern neighborhood.

In a related context, a special unit of the Israeli occupation army stormed the Far'un village, south of Tulkarem, and arrested the freed prisoner Malik Obeid after raiding his home.

Various areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witness daily campaigns of raids and incursions by Israeli occupation forces. These actions are accompanied by confrontations, arrests, live and rubber bullet firings, as well as the use of toxic tear gas canisters against Palestinian youth. These campaigns have intensified concurrently with the unprecedented and ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, resulting in thousands of martyrs and injuries among innocent civilians, mostly children and women.

