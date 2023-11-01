Vinati Organics Receives Gold Medal In Ecovadis Sustainability Assessment 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vinati Organics LTD

Vinati Organics, a chemical manufacturing company, has been awarded the gold medal in the 2023 EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vinati Organics , a chemical manufacturing company, has been awarded the gold medal in the 2023 EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment, positioning itself among the top 5% of companies worldwide because of its notable sustainable practices. This achievement highlights Vinati Organics' commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, marking it as a reliable contributor to global sustainability.Understanding the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment AwardEstablished in 2007, EcoVadis is a France-based international organization that evaluates organizations' performance based on a comprehensive set of criteria focusing on sustainability. It is categorized as a performance rating agency and rigorously assesses companies across four pivotal pillars: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable procurement. The organization's primary goal is to support businesses in enhancing their ESG practices throughout their global supply chains.The Significance of the EcoVadis Sustainability AwardThe EcoVadis Sustainability Award is not just a mere accolade but also signifies a profound commitment to responsible and ethical business practices. This award is a testament to a company's dedication to global betterment in an era where sustainability and corporate responsibility have become crucial. It reflects a company's ability to balance profitability with an ethical approach to its environmental impact, labour standards, ethical conduct, and responsible procurement.What sets these EcoVadis sustainability awards is the rigorous evaluation process. While the 2022 survey assessed over 90,000 companies, the 2023 assessment has conducted an equal assessment spanning 160 countries and 200 industries, making it one of the most extensive and comprehensive assessments of corporate sustainability globally. The Gold Medal awarded to Vinati Organics reflects quality performance on a national scale and on a global platform. This achievement highlights the company's performance in Excellence and Sustainable Procurement, mirroring its dedication to sustainability across the entire array of its operations.The practices that make a company sustainable, according to EcoVadisAs evaluated by EcoVadis, sustainability considers several factors that collectively contribute to responsible corporate citizenship. These factors include:Environment: Companies must minimize their carbon footprint, conserve natural resources, and implement eco-friendly practices. Sustainable initiatives often entail implementing energy-efficient processes, reducing waste, and practicing responsible resource management.Labor and Human Rights: Upholding human rights and creating a safe, diverse, and all-inclusive work environment is paramount. Ethical businesses must also ensure fair labor practices, prioritize employee well-being, and provide personal and professional growth opportunities.Ethics: Ethical conduct is a crucial aspect of sustainability. It is essential for businesses to uphold reasonable standards of transparency and integrity in the operations, adhere to ethical sourcing practices, and foster an ethical corporate culture.Sustainable procurement: Responsible procurement involves selecting suppliers and partners committed to sustainability. This principle implies collaboration with partners, prioritizing ethical, environmentally friendly, and socially responsible practices.Global impact: Truly sustainable companies consider their global implications. Their initiatives extend to making positive contributions to the communities in which they operate, promoting economic development, and enhancing the quality of life for all stakeholders.Vinati Organics' and SustainabilityVinati Organics has been dedicated to the principles of sustainable, ethical, and responsible business practices that foster economic growth while ensuring minimal environmental impact. Encouraging all stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, and business partners, to conduct their activities responsibly, the company places paramount importance on initiatives designed to safeguard the health and safety of its employees, preserve the environment, and conserve natural resources. The sustainability initiative by Vinati Organics includes green practices, CSR Initiatives, and HSE initiatives.Green PracticesThe company invests substantial efforts in ensuring that the plants maintain a zero-effluence policy and employ the latest technology to promote eco-friendly practices. With ISO 14001 certification, conforming to the environmental management system standard, the company is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint. This also includes enhancing operational efficiency through optimal resource utilization and waste management procedures, resulting in recycling residual streams and organic waste. With Investments in a 14.5 MW captive solar plant, the company sourced 55% of the total electricity requirements from renewable sources (solar). With the commissioning of another 11.25 MW solar plant in FY24, the figure is expected to showcase a surge of upto 70%.CSR InitiativesThe company actively engages in various corporate social responsibility initiatives within the communities of business operations. These include rewarding meritorious students, promoting the education of girl children, providing employment opportunities to the local population, imparting technical skills to marginalized sections of society, improving healthcare facilities, and organizing regular blood donation camps.HSE InitiativesHealth, Safety, and Environment (HSE) are fundamental pillars of Vinati Organics' business strategy. The company has three state of the art manufacturing facilities with fully integrated B2B business models located in Maharashtra, India. Zero-waste discharge and adherence to compliance norms are the foundation of their manufacturing operations. From adhering to safety and regulatory norms to ensuringcompliance with norms, safety, and environmental procedures, the company adapts safe, ero waste discharge, injury-free, and environmentally responsible business practices.About Vinati OrganicsVinati Organics, established in 1989, has evolved as one of the largest manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters of organic chemicals. Vinati Organics is verified, trusted, and preferred globally for the listed products. With a well-established presence globally, Vinati Organics is well known for its quality-oriented products, customer-centric, and futuristic approach.

Siddhant Choudhary

Vinati Organics LTD

+91 2261240444



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn