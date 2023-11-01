World Vegan Day 2023: History, Significance, And Health Benefits Of Vegan Diet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "World Vegan Day, aimed at spreading awareness among people about the advantages of a vegan diet on health and well-being, is celebrated every year on November 1. On this day, vegan organizations promote the environmental and health impacts of the vegan diet.

A vegan diet consists of eliminating all animal products, including meat, eggs, poultry, and other items derived from animals. It has gained popularity for a number of reasons. On World Vegan Day, a variety of events including seminars, workshops showcasing vegan cuisine, educational sessions discussing the advantages of going vegan, and much more are held.

Take a look at history, significance, theme, and a few benefits of vegan diet,

Date: World Vegan Day is celebrated annually on November 1.

Theme: This year, the theme of 'World Vegan Day' is ''Celebrating for a Good Cause'.History: World Vegan Day began on November 1, 1994, when 'The Vegan Society' was founded to encourage veganism and a plant-based diet by a vegan animal rights activist Louise Wallis when she was searching for a fitting venue to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society, according to vegan-day. As President of the Vegan Society, she sought to highlight not only the survival of a vegan organization but also the introduction of the word \"vegan\" into the English language: The purpose of World Vegan Day is to support and defend the rights of vegans, encourage people to become and remain vegans, work with legislators on issues like climate change and sustainable agriculture, expand the selection of vegan food in public spaces, and more of a vegan diet: Here are the top five benefits of a vegan diet,

1) Weight loss: A balanced vegan diet has the lowest total energy intake, a better fat profile, and the highest levels of dietary fiber. Increased consumption of fiber makes meals more filling, which reduces the likelihood of snacking and may help you better understand your hunger cues.2) Support blood pressure: A vegetarian or vegan diet is linked to improved cholesterol control and lowered blood pressure. With significant drops in several cardiac risk factors, male vegans seem to benefit their hearts even more.3) Balanced blood sugar level: People who experience blood sugar irregularities may benefit from eating a wholefood vegan diet. A vegan diet typically results in lower blood sugar levels and increased insulin sensitivity, which lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4) Healthy skin: Higher consumption of fruits and vegetables-which are commonly found in a vegan diet-has been linked in epidemiological studies to improved skin health. These foods are high in essential nutrients that support healthy skin, like vitamins C and E, and in plant defense compounds called polyphenols.5) Good nutritional quality: Fortified foods, as part of a wholefood vegan diet, are linked to improved health due to their high dietary fiber content, an abundance of food sources high in folate, vitamins C and E, and minerals like magnesium and potassium.



