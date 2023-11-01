Israel-Hamas War: Internet, Mobile Networks Down In Gaza Strip 2Nd Incident In A Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said. This is the second such blackout in the besieged territory in less than a week.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Palestine Telecommunications Company said,“To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza.”“The incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents. Global network monitor Netblocks confirmed that Gaza is in the midst of a new internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator,” it added.

An AFP journalist in Gaza confirmed the loss of communications, adding that his phone still had a signal because he was using an international SIM card Read: Live updates on Israel-Gaza warAnother AFP journalist said only people with Israeli or Egyptian phone lines could still use their mobiles in the border town of Rafah and phone networks were completely cut last week but were restored at the weekend. The government of the Palestinian militant group Hamas had at the time accused Israel of causing the shutdown in order to \"perpetrate massacres\" in the Gaza Strip telecoms provider Jawwal had blamed Israel's 'heavy bombardment' of the territory for the blackout, AFP reported.

In recent days, Gaza has seen fierce battles between Israeli ground troops and militants as Israel has pressed its mission to crush Hamas after it went on a rampage in southern communities killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Since then, Israel has hit back with a relentless air and artillery bombardment, which the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women or children US and Israel are exploring options for the future of the Gaza Strip, including the possibility of a multinational force that may involve American troops if Israeli forces succeed in ousting Hamas, people familiar with the matter said.

(With AFP inputs)

