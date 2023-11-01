Karwa Chauth 2023: Check Muhurat, Moonrise Timing In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karwa Chauth 2023: The most celebrated festival among married women, Karwa Chauth, will be observed on 1 November. During this day, married women observe fast Nirjala fast for the long life of their partner and is broken only after worshipping the moonrise. The popularity of the Karwa Chauth festival in North Indian states is higher than in South Indian ones, although it depends on individual beliefs. Nowadays, Karwa Chauth is not limited but to married women as unmarried women, men, also observe the fast for the long life of their partner Read: Karwa Chauth 2023: Six best financial gift ideas to make your wife feel special todayIn the morning, before the sunrise, Sargi is eaten which is a traditional thali that mothers-in-law usually give to their daughters-in-law. The thali includes food item like dry fruits, fruits, mathri, Kheer which one can consume before sunrise and fast throughout the day until moonrise. Sargi thali also also consist of makeup, jewellery, clothes for the daughter in law per Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Kartik month while according to Amanta calendar which is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, it is done in the Ashwin month. The panchang also states that it is just the name of the month that differs and in all states Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day Chauth 2023 Muhurat and Moon Timing:As per Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat starts at 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm while the Upavasa Time is from 06:33 amto 08:15 pm. The moon will rise at 8:15 pm.

Check Moon rise time in your city hereThe moonrise time in Mumbai is 8:59 pm, while in Delhi, it is 8:15 pm. Moonrise timing in other cities like Chandigarh is 8:10 pm, Noida (8:14 pm), Gurugram (8:16 pm), Lucknow (8:05 pm), Himachal Pradesh (8:07 pm), Pune (8:56 pm).

