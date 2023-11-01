Gurugram To Establish 'Leopard Park' On 15Km Aravali Stretch: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With an aim to reduce the incidents of big cats straying in the city, Gurugram has come up with a project called 'Leopard Park' which aims at creating a 15 km jungle stretch between two points in Gurugram that are vulnerable to transgressions by private landowners.

This came after similar incidents that have led to terrible episodes of conflict between humans and animals, and tragedies.

A leopard park will be established in Behrampur village as part of a conservation plan for a 15-kilometer stretch of the Aravalis from Bandhwari landfill to Damdama Lake in the city, according to a report published by The Times of India.

The Jhalana Leopard Safari Park in Jaipur will serve as the model for the development of the leopard park, which is anticipated to be a long-term solution to the problem of big cats straying into the city were informed to assign an organization to conduct a study of the Aravalis, with the goal of completing the study by March next year. However, earlier in July this year, TOI had reported about this initiative Aravali Rejuvenation Board will receive the study's findings in order to create an action plan. Members of the board include representatives from the mining and forest departments, the HSPCB, and the district administration who will keep the Aravali Hills safe from environmental harm and mining is pertinent to note that leopards move between the Aravalis in Gurugram and Faridabad, the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, and the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in Delhi, TOI reported.

Representatives from the city's development authority and several government departments will be given a tour of the Jhalana Leopard Park. GMDA will be funding this November, representatives from the city's development authority and several government departments will be given a tour of the Jhalana Leopard Park.



MENAFN01112023007365015876ID1107349853