Will Consumer Spirits Soar This Festive Season? Signals Are Mixed.

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Lively consumption patterns and increased spending are typical of India's annual festival season. After the trend reversed during the pandemic years, a rebound was expected in 2023. But the festive spending cheer has not yet materialized, the latest consumer survey by pollster Axis My India suggests.

