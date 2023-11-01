Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Falters At Box-Office; Exhibitors Cancel Shows

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manoj Desai, the owner of Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy, expressed disappointment with the response to Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Tejas, which was released on October 27. The film received mixed reviews from critics and struggled at the box office, earning just around one crore rupees on its opening day. It is expected to have lifetime collections of less than 10 crores. Several exhibitors from different parts of the country also reported difficulties with Tejas, with some having to cancel 50% of their shows due to low occupancy.

Desai shared his perspective, saying, "On Sunday, we managed to get 100 viewers. For the rest of the shows, the number of moviegoers was less than 100." He mentioned that, despite this, they decided to continue screening Tejas on weekdays at Gaiety, but it won't be shown in the smaller auditoriums. Another exhibitor mentioned, "The occupancy was bad even on a Sunday. There are hardly 10-12 people in each show. From Monday, more than 50% of shows are discontinued." He also pointed out that Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, which was released on the same day, is performing better.

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, described Tejas as an "unmitigated disaster" and said, "For the first time this year, the morning show in my theatre got canceled because of zero ticket sales. Hardly 20-30 people were there in the rest of the shows."

It's worth noting that Tejas is Kangana Ranaut's fifth consecutive film that hasn't performed well at the box office, following Dhaakad (2022), Thalaivii (2021), Panga (2020), and Judgementall Hai Kya (2019). In contrast, her recently released Chandramukhi 2 earned close to 40 crores.

ALSO READ:

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma walk hand-in-hand for event; steals spotlight [WATCH]

In Tejas, Kangana plays the role of an Air Force pilot on a mission to combat terrorism. Produced by RSVP, the film features an ensemble cast including Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Kangana's upcoming project is Emergency, set to be released next year.