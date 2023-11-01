Halloween 2023: Heidi Klum's Peacock Costume Steals Spotlight [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heidi Klum wows with her peacock Halloween costume, featuring acrobats as tail feathers, while husband Tom Kaulitz accompanies her as an egg. The iconic annual party draws celebrities, and Klum's commitment to creative, intricate costumes remains a hallmark of the event

Heidi Klum wowed the world once again with her extravagant Halloween costume, this time transforming into a stunning peacock. Her costume featured a creative twist, with a group of acrobats forming the vibrant tail feathers, adding a spectacular element to her ensemble

Tom Kaulitz, Klum's husband, joined in on the Halloween fun by dressing up as her "egg," demonstrating their playful and creative approach to the holiday

Klum's annual Halloween party has become a legendary event in the entertainment world, spanning more than two decades and attracting a star-studded guest list

Known for her commitment to her Halloween transformations, Klum undergoes hours of makeup and preparation to bring her imaginative costumes to life

Some of her previous iconic Halloween looks have included Fiona from "Shrek," Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," and a giant rainworm in recent years

Klum's grand entrance at the party featured the mesmerizing presence of Cirque du Soleil performers, adding a touch of theatrical flair to the event. Klum shared her dedication to the planning process, emphasizing the importance of starting with a unique and creative idea for her annual costume

Klum's attention to detail was evident as she referred to her peacock persona as "he," acknowledging the distinctive characteristics of male peacocks with their elaborate tail feathers. Heidi Klum's Halloween extravaganzas continue to captivate and inspire, showcasing her passion for the spooky season and her talent for bringing fantasy to life in an unforgettable way