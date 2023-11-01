Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Discloses Reality Of 'Marriage' With Vicky Jain; Here's What She Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ankita Lokhande is inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband, Vicky Jain. While the two often get into heated arguments inside the Salman Khan-hosted show, before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita spoke to a leading entertainment portal. She made an unexpected yet shocking revelation about her marriage to Vicky. The Pavitra Rishta actress mentioned that they do not live together since she stays in Mumbai for work while her businessman husband lives in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Ankita said, "I saw it as a four-month-long trip for Vicky and me, a chance for us to enjoy together. We do not live together. I live in Mumbai, while he is in Bilaspur due to his business. Although he travels between the two cities, we have never had the chance to live together for more than 20 days, aside from our honeymoon. So, this seemed a perfect and amazing opportunity for us to be together."

While the two often get into ugly war-of-words in the Bigg Boss house, Ankita had also said that participating in the controversial reality show will not have any disadvantages.



Ankita shares, "Vicky and I enjoy the company of each other. That is what you will see on Bigg Boss as well. There are only advantages and no disadvantages to entering the Bigg Boss house as a couple, which is why I have agreed to be a part of this season."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are often arguing with each other in Bigg Boss 17 house. Last week, Ankita wanted to save Neil Bhatt from nomination, but Vicky forced her to save Abhishek Kumar instead. Before this, Vicky was also shouting at Ankita after she spoke up about his closeness with Isha Malviya. Salman Khan also schooled Vicky during the Weekend Ka Vaar for disrespecting Ankita.

