Elon Musk Slams George Soros: 'He Is Doing Things That Erode Fabric Of Society' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Billionaire Democrat donor George Soros is the subject of criticism from Elon Musk, the owner of X, who stated in a recent podcast episode with Joe Rogan, released on Tuesday, that Soros "fundamentally hates humanity." Musk expressed his concerns about Soros's actions, which he believes are eroding the foundations of civilization.

Musk highlighted the issue of electing district attorneys (DAs) who refuse to prosecute crimes, which he sees as a problem affecting cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, among others. When asked whether these concerns were limited to the United States, Musk indicated that Soros is influencing similar changes in other countries.

“In my opinion, he (Soros) fundamentally hates humanity... He's doing things that erode the fabric of civilization," Musk said.

Elon Musk also commented on Soros's age, noting that he is advanced in years and has shown signs of being somewhat senile. Nevertheless, Musk acknowledged Soros's intelligence and prowess in arbitrage.

Musk further elaborated on Soros's approach, stating that Soros recognized the importance of not necessarily changing laws but rather altering how they are enforced. By influencing the enforcement of laws, one can effectively achieve the same outcomes as changing the laws themselves.

Elon Musk's comments came shortly after reports revealed that Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros had funnelled over $15 million to groups supporting pro-Palestine protests over the past seven years.

According to the New York Post, records from Open Society Foundations, which Soros founded, indicate that $13.7 million of this funding was channelled through the Tides Center, a left-leaning organization that sponsored several nonprofits justifying Hamas' actions.



In India, the Narendra Modi government has been critical of Soros, accusing him of seeking to undermine Indian democracy and advocating for a select group of individuals to govern. Soros has also expressed criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Donald Trump, notably voicing his concerns about nationalism and its impact on India during a 2020 address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

