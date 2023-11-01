               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jawan To Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 9 Best Films Of Shah Rukh Khan


11/1/2023 4:00:20 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The Badshah of Bollywood turns 58 this year. Let's check out some of his best films

Jawan to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 9 best films of Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan

Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after a 5 year-hiatus. Pathaan marks one of Bollywood's highest grossing movies of this year

Chennai Express

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this action-comedy film showcases Shah Rukh Khan's comedic timing and was a box office hit

My Name is Khan

Directed by Karan Johar, this film tackles important social issues and features Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful and moving performance

Chak De! India

In this sports drama, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a hockey coach, and his performance is widely acclaimed

Swades

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film explores social and cultural issues while portraying Shah Rukh Khan in a more serious and thought-provoking role

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Directed by Karan Johar, this family drama features an ensemble cast and showcases Shah Rukh Khan's versatility as an actor

Dil To Pagal Hai

Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic musical also starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. It's known for its beautiful songs and Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic performance



Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This iconic romantic film, directed by Aditya Chopra, is a timeless classic and one of the most beloved Bollywood movies of all time



Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan broke all sorts of box-office numbers and is releasing tomorrow on Netlfix on the occassion of the star's birthday

