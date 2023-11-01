Jawan to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 9 best films of Shah Rukh Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The Badshah of Bollywood turns 58 this year. Let's check out some of his best films

The Badshah of Bollywood turns 58 this year. Let's check out some of his best films

Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after a 5 year-hiatus. Pathaan marks one of Bollywood's highest grossing movies of this year

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this action-comedy film showcases Shah Rukh Khan's comedic timing and was a box office hit

Directed by Karan Johar, this film tackles important social issues and features Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful and moving performance

In this sports drama, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a hockey coach, and his performance is widely acclaimed

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film explores social and cultural issues while portraying Shah Rukh Khan in a more serious and thought-provoking role

Directed by Karan Johar, this family drama features an ensemble cast and showcases Shah Rukh Khan's versatility as an actor

Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic musical also starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. It's known for its beautiful songs and Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic performance

This iconic romantic film, directed by Aditya Chopra, is a timeless classic and one of the most beloved Bollywood movies of all time

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan broke all sorts of box-office numbers and is releasing tomorrow on Netlfix on the occassion of the star's birthday