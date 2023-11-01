'Sam Bahadur' New Poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal's Riveting Look Sparks Excitement Among Fans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The upcoming movie "Sam Bahadur" starring Vicky Kaushal is all set to hit theatres next month. While fans eagerly wait for it, the lead actor took to his Instagram on wednesday to share an all-new poster of the film.

The fresh poster features Vicky Kaushal as field marshal Sam Manekshaw sitting on a jeep in army uniform with an intense look on his face. In the caption of the post Vicky Kaushal wrote, "SAM IS HERE!!! On 1.12.2023. One month to go! #SAMबहादुर"

"Sam Bahadur" is a biopic based on the life of India's first ever field marshal "Sam Manekshaw" The film will showcase his bravery and valor as an army officer. Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC, popularly referred to as, Sam Bahadur, was also India's Chief of Army Staff during Indo-Pak war in 1971. Other than that, he served in the military for more than 40 years, participating in five different conflicts during his career.

With Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Sam Bahadur film also features Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman), Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh), Fatima Sana Shaikh as India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw (Sam Manekshaw's wife)

The movie "Sam Bahadur" is set to be released in theaters on December 1, which means it will coincide with the release of "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. During the teaser launch of "Sam Bahadur" last month, Vicky discussed the box office competition and expressed“We, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That's how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films and we will have multiple releases on the same day.”

