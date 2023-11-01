Bengaluru Mall Sexual Harassment Perpetrator On The Run After Being Identified By Police

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent incident at a Bengaluru mall, a video capturing a man's inappropriate behaviour towards a young woman went viral, leading to an official complaint being filed. The police have now successfully identified the accused, Ashwath Narayan, a 60-year-old resident of Basaveshwaranagar.

The incident took place three days ago when Ashwath Narayan reportedly behaved rudely with the victim at the mall. A young man named Yashwant filmed the incident, which subsequently gained widespread attention after being circulated online. Following the viral video, the mall's management filed a formal complaint, prompting a police investigation.

Ashwath Narayan, a retired head teacher from a well-known educational institution, had left his profession eight months ago. However, in light of the incident, he locked his residence and fled. The Magadi Road Police are actively searching for him to address the allegations.

The incident occurred on October 29 around 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the mall's Funtura game area. The accused allegedly inappropriately touched the woman, which was captured in the video. He swiftly departed from the scene, seemingly evading any accountability for his actions. The video evidence was recorded by a mall visitor and subsequently uploaded to an Instagram account called "yesh_fitspiration."

The video rapidly gained traction on various social media platforms, prompting the mall's management to take notice. Their awareness of the video's presence on social media was spurred by television coverage. In response, they lodged an official complaint with the police, urging legal action against the accused. Subsequently, the Magadi Road Police registered an FIR based on the complaint and the video evidence. Efforts to apprehend the accused are currently underway as law enforcement seeks to address the allegations brought against Ashwath Narayan.