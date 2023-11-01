Recent Developments In The Surgical Microscopes Market Registering A CAGR Of 8.6% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Recent Developments in the Surgical Microscopes Market
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical microscopes market was estimated at $612.79 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
The low-range segment to retain the lion's share
The outpatient facilities segment to dominate by 2030
Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period
Major Factors Driving the Growth of Surgical Microscopes Market:
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders, are on the rise worldwide. Surgical microscopes are essential for minimally invasive surgeries to treat these chronic diseases.
Technological advancements: Technological advancements in surgical microscopes are leading to the development of new and improved microscopes with features such as better image quality, higher magnification, and increased maneuverability. This is making surgical microscopes more attractive to surgeons and driving the growth of the market.
Rising demand for minimally invasive surgery: Minimally invasive surgery is becoming increasingly popular, as it is associated with less pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Surgical microscopes are essential for minimally invasive surgery, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgery is driving the growth of the surgical microscopes market.
Market Segmentation:
By type:
Operating microscopes
Stereomicroscopes
Compound microscopes
By application:
Ophthalmology
Neurosurgery
Cardiology
Otorhinolaryngology
Gynecology
Dentistry
Plastic surgery
Other
By end user:
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgical centers
Clinics
By region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Covid-19 Scenario-
There was a steep decline in demand for surgical microscopes from the healthcare industry, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, since most of the elective surgeries were either cancelled or postponed all throughout.
However, the market has already started recuperating and is projected to get back on track soon.
Regional Growth Dynamics:
North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global surgical microscopes market. This is attributed to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in use of surgical microscope for the detection of infections, rise in R & D activities for new product launch, and surge in investments in the healthcare sector.
Key players in the industry-
Haag-Streit U.S.
Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
Leica Microsystem GmbH
ARRI AG
Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.
Olympus Corporation
Global surgical corporation
TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD.
Carl Zeiss
Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.
Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market share?
Market Dynamics and Transformations
Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023
Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players
