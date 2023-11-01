Turkish main index starts Wednesday’s session with gains of 0.73 percent

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the benchmark stock index in Turkey opened on a positive note, commencing the trading session at 7,568.86 points. This represented a 0.73 percent increase, which translated to a gain of 54.76 points when compared to the closing figure from the previous day.



Conversely, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index faced a downward trend on the preceding day, concluding at 7,514.10 points, signifying a decline of 2.58 percent. The daily trading volume for BIST 100 reached 88 billion Turkish liras, approximately equivalent to USD 3.11 billion.



Regarding exchange rates, the US dollar/Turkish lira rate was registered at 28.3195 at 09:55 a.m. local time (0655GMT). Simultaneously, the euro/Turkish lira rate stood at 29.9505, while the British pound was valued at 34.4005 Turkish liras.



In the global market, the price of Brent crude oil was approximately USD 85.45 per barrel, while the value of an ounce of gold was quoted at USD 1,988.50.

