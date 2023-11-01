India's Biggest Conference On Bitumen, Petrochemicals And Petro-Products To Be Held In Gurugram Delhi NCR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023: Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petro-Products, 8th & 9th November 2023, Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Delhi NCR

GURUGRAM, DELHI, INDIA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Over 500 participants from over 30 countries are expected to join for the upcoming two-day conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-Products being organized by Rex Fuels in Delhi on the 8th & 9th November 2023 at Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurugram, Delhi-NCR.Widely acknowledged as the benchmark event in the region, this conference brings together the leading Refineries, Buyers, Traders, Logistics Players and Consultants for a power packed two-days of stimulating deliberations, business development and networking on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector. The Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 would be the biggest event for the buyers & sellers in the Middle-East, India, Africa, Russia and South-East Asia.Reserve your seats as a Delegate, Exhibitor or Sponsor for the power-packed Conference and Expo on 8th & 9th November 2023, Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Delhi NCR.The dynamic and evolving geopolitical developments since February 2022 has brought new challenges and thrown open new opportunities as well. The oil & gas sector is right in the middle of it. The price volatility and rebalancing of the supply chains worldwide has led the market players to redraw their strategies to meet the evolving business challenges. Delhi being the capital of India holds an increasingly pivotal role as the business hub for North India and a place where government policies are form. Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 brings together the leading Refineries and Oil & Gas companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector for an insightful two-days of presentations, panel discussions, networking and business development. The Petro-products sector has major participation from the base oils and lubricants segment.The participants includes some of the biggest refiners, suppliers, traders and industry experts from the region.The agenda for the event and the Speakers list at the event include the top luminaries and experts from the leading Petroleum companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector. It would be an unmatched gathering of Suppliers, Buyers and Traders from Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector.India being the biggest importer of the bitumen and petrochemical products in the region has attracted the largest number of participants closely followed by the Middle-East region. Delegates from Africa, Europe and South-East Asian countries have also confirmed their participation.The venue of the two-day conference, Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Delhi NCR is well equipped to handle over 600 Delegates, Sponsors and Exhibitors in an environment of luxury and professional ambience.Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas and Road Construction sector in India and Middle-East region, Rex Group is widely acknowledged for their leading role in developing a consensus approach among the industry stakeholders.Be a part of this premiere event to help shape the future Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products industry and get an opportunity to collaborate with industry experts in the fast-developing market. This premier event presents an unmissable opportunity for Business Development, Networking and Brand Promotion.You may register online for Delegates at

