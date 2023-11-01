Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Impact Of Recession In 2023: Industry To Reach $2.40 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ostomy Drainage Bags Market size 2030
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market generated $1.65 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
The colostomy bags segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.
The demand for ostomy drainage bags reduced considerably due to postponement or cancellation of many ostomy surgeries.
Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
Major Factors Driving the Growth of Ostomy Drainage Bags Market:
Rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD): IBD, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, are chronic inflammatory diseases that affect the digestive tract. Ostomy surgery is a common treatment for IBD, and the increasing prevalence of IBD is driving the demand for ostomy drainage bags.
Growing geriatric population: The geriatric population is growing worldwide, and older adults are more likely to develop conditions that require ostomy surgery, such as colorectal cancer and diverticulitis. This is driving the demand for ostomy drainage bags among the geriatric population.
Technological advancements: Technological advancements are leading to the development of new and improved ostomy drainage bags with features such as better comfort, fit, and odor control. This is making ostomy drainage bags more attractive to patients and driving the growth of the market.
Increasing awareness of ostomy care: Awareness of ostomy care is increasing among patients and healthcare professionals. This is helping to reduce the stigma associated with ostomy surgery and is encouraging more patients to seek treatment.
Market Segmentation:
By product type:
Colostomy bags
Ileostomy bags
Urostomy bags
Continent ostomy bags
By application:
Colorectal cancer
IBD
Diverticulitis
Bladder cancer
Other
By end user:
Hospitals
Home care settings
Other end users
By region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
By distribution channel:
Direct to hospitals
Through distributors
Retail pharmacies
Regional Growth Dynamics:
North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Coloplast A/S
Hollister Incorporated
ConvaTec Group PLC
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic PLC
Welland Medical Ltd.
Salts Healthcare Ltd.
Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.
Flexicare Medical Limited
Torbot Group, Inc.
